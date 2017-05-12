Memorial Day crosses up at Henderson's Central Park - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Memorial Day crosses up at Henderson's Central Park

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
HENDERSON, KY (WFIE) -

Crosses are up in Henderson's Central Park, honoring fallen veterans.

Volunteers from the American Legion, Henderson North Middle School, and the Women's Addiction Recovery Manor helped put up the 5,000+ crosses this week.  

The crosses will be standing in Central Park through Memorial Day.

