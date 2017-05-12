Browns rookie Peppers defends reputation after diluted test

(AP Photo/Ron Schwane, File). FILE - In this April 28, 2017, file photo, Cleveland Browns' Jabrill Peppers answers a question during a news conference at the NFL team's training facility in Berea, Ohio. Before taking the field and covering a wide recei...

By TOM WITHERSAP Sports Writer

BEREA, Ohio (AP) - Jabrill Peppers only defended his reputation on the first day of the Cleveland Browns' rookie mini-camp

Covering wide receivers will happen soon enough.

Under scrutiny after being placed in the NFL's drug program for a diluted urine sample taken at the scouting combine, Peppers said he has no history using illegal recreational drugs and that Cleveland doesn't have to worry about him getting into trouble.

Peppers, drafted in the first round last month, addressed his recent failed test Friday as Cleveland's rookies began their three-day minicamp. The former multi-position star at Michigan said a long-time problem with cramping caused him to drink too much water at the combine in Indianapolis, and his diluted sample was a result of him over-hydrating.

Under league guidelines, a diluted sample is viewed as a positive test and therefore Peppers was automatically entered into Stage One of the substance abuse program. Peppers won't be suspended or face any fines, but he can be subject to further testing. As long as he stays clean, Peppers can exit the program.

He understands the diluted sample has raised suspicions about his character, but Peppers said all he can do at this point is focus on football.

"I do have a history of cramping," he said. "I was working out for two position groups and I was informed to hydrate. I know now that too much hydration can hurt, but you know it's not a big deal for me. I'm not really too worried about it. People can speculate all they want. I'm just here to learn from these guys and be the best person I can be."

Peppers also came under attack this week on Cleveland sports talk radio as Samantha Parr, an on-air personality for WKNR-850, alleged he has taken the drug Ecstasy and ingested "lean," a drink laced with codeine.

"No. No. Absolutely not, never in my life," Peppers said when asked if he ever took what was claimed. "Whatever drugs she said I've done, I've never done in my life."

Parr was fired following the remarks. Emily Dillinger, director of communications for the station, confirmed the dismissal.

Peppers did not take part in the on-field workout on the advice of his agent because he hasn't signed a contract.

Playing for one of college football's powerhouse programs has prepared Peppers for the pro stage. Still, being publicly denigrated isn't easy for him.

"That's the society," he said. "I've been pretty much in the spotlight since I've been to Michigan, so I'm built for it. But that's just society. Those who don't like me use things like this to further their agenda and other people speculate. I can only control what I can control, and that's being the best ballplayer and person that I can be."

The Browns selected Peppers with the No. 25 overall pick, and believe he can help their turnaround following a 1-15 season.

While his start hasn't been as smooth as he hoped, the New Jersey native said he won't let any of the outside distractions affect him.

"No one's going to take this moment away from me," he said. "I don't care what it is. I've worked my whole life to get here. I'm happy to be here. I'm not going to let what people say about me ruin the best moment of my life. Are you kidding me? I've been talked about, hated on my whole life. There's no skin off my teeth. I'm extremely happy I'm here. I'm happy to prove myself again."

NOTES: Top overall pick Myles Garrett isn't backing down from his comments about taking down Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. Garrett previously said he was looking forward to sacking Big Ben, whom the Browns will face in next season's opener. The defensive end's plans haven't changed and he's not planning to dial down his confidence. "I'm going to be myself, and I'm not going to hide," he said. "I'm going to be respectful. The team comes first. I'm not going to do anything to jeopardize them or myself, just make sure I speak lightly and carry a big stick."... Sixth-round pick DL Caleb Brantley, facing battery charges in Florida for allegedly punching a woman in Florida, said he's been motivated by his critics. "There's definitely a chip on my shoulder," he said. "I'm just going to go out and prove everybody wrong who said bad things about me, said I have character issues and all of that."

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.