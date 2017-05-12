Groundbreaking held for Daisy Lane expansion in New Albany

The city of New Albany held a groundbreaking ceremony Friday for a new downtown development. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) - The city of New Albany held a groundbreaking ceremony Friday for a new downtown development.

The groundbreaking was to celebrate the Daisy Lane Extension project. Daisy Lane will be extended across State Street, and add a turning lane to ease congestion getting on to I-265.

The project will lead to a new development called Summit Springs.

Summit Springs will reportedly have hotels, restaurants and offices. The land has been cleared for some time.

"This is really a great place to be in New Albany and we're seeing a lot of expansion, other than this one," Mayor Jeff Gahan said.

The project is expected to cost around $3.5 million.

