Local group raises concerns about 'degrading' 21c art display

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A community group is demanding that a local hotel and art gallery take down what they are calling an offensive and racist display.

The art in question is part of an exhibit inside the restaurant, Proof on Main.

The photograph in question depicts an African American male in a degrading way. While one group wants it down, the museum said it will stay up.

“Put somebody else up there of color that made significant contributions,” Reverend Gerome Sutton shouted at Museum 21c staff on Friday.

Sutton heads up the African American Think Tank, a group that is taking a stand against an art display in the Proof on Main west dining room at Louisville's 21c.

“They have some of the best food and some of the best service in town, but they have some of the worst art in town that depicts African Americans,” Sutton said.

One of the photographs in question is a small part of the Farm to Table exhibition by the artist Fallen Fruit.

“To see this art where a white man is riding on the back of a black man, it is insufferable, it's nauseous, it's degrading,” Sutton said.

The display has been up for a year and the museum is standing behind it.

“The artists purposely chose this image as part of a larger work intended to foster conversations about the legacies of racism that still impact our country,” 21c Museum Hotels President Craig Greenberg said.

Sutton said he met with the museum curator in April asking that the photograph be removed, but Greenberg said that was just the beginning.

“He also demanded that a significant sum of money be paid to make this problem go away,” Greenberg said.

“That's not true,” Sutton interjected. “That's not true."

“We refused to make that payment,” Greenberg said.

“That's not true and if you say that again you gonna box right here,” Sutton said. “Say it again and we are going to box right here.”

“We are very interested in conversations, we have artists from all over the world,” Greenberg said.

Sutton denies that he asked for money and is now encouraging boycotts and protests of the restaurant and hotel.

“If they wanted to depict the struggle of African Americans, there are a thousand other ways they could have done it,” Sutton said.

The exhibit is on display until May 2018. To read more about it, click here.

