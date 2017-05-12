LA mayor opens door slightly to 2028 Games if 2024 is no go

(AP Photo/Reed Saxon). Large signs promoting the city's bid are seen at the arrival area of Tom Bradley International Terminal at Los Angeles International Airport Thursday, May 11, 2017 as the city seeks the 2024 Summer Olympic Games. Envisioning the ...

By BETH HARRISAP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has opened the door slightly to considering hosting the 2028 Olympics if the city isn't awarded its first choice of 2024.

The International Olympic Committee's evaluation commission concluded its four-day visit to Los Angeles on Friday and now heads to Paris, the only other bidder for the 2024 Games.

There was nothing in a statement from LA2024 chairman Casey Wasserman earlier this month that suggested the city would consider anything other than 2024.

On Friday, Garcetti said the city "would listen if the rules change."

The IOC has four vice presidents looking into the prospect of awarding the 2024 and 2028 Games at the same time in September, when the winning bidder for 2024 is to be announced.

This story has been corrected to show Casey Wasserman, not Garcetti, earlier suggested city would only consider hosting 2024.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.