Knock Out Stroke event held at UofL

Our own Dawne Gee spoke at the event. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - UofL held an event to raise stroke awareness, and a familiar face helped out with the event.

Knock Out Stroke was held Friday afternoon on UofL's campus to help learn ways to reduce the risk of stroke.

WAVE 3 News' own Dawne Gee spoke at the event, and shared her personal experience with stroke.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Highview students take part in mock DUI crash

+ Local group raises concerns about 'degrading' 21c art display

+ Mother's Day events in WAVE Country

The event was hosted by UofL's School of Medicine, Department of Neurology Stroke Program, and Family Health Centers.

They partnered with Kentucky Public Health, the Louisville Department of Health and Wellness and UofL Signature Partnership Health and Quality of Life Division.

Participants in the event learned the signs of stroke and latest treatment options and enjoyed a free tour of the Muhammad Ali Center museum.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.