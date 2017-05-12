Congressman James Comer holds 16th town hall in McLean Co.

This was Congressman James Comer's fourth town hall since the House voted on the American Health Care Act.

"It's been the biggest issue in America for the last decade, it's the biggest issue in congress now, it will probably be the biggest issue in congress year and for the next five years," Comer said.

But people in his district like Soreya Assar still let him know about they felt about his "yes" vote.

"You guys knew this was a bad deal you kicked it down the road and left it for the senate to decide. You guys didn't do your job," Assar said.

The Congressional newcomer also caught flak for how few insurance providers are available in Kentucky's health insurance exchange, which limits choice.

"I'm 35 years old your protections in your health care bill don't protect me, I can't stay on Medicaidd," says another concerned citizen.

"This bill its always on our backs, its always on our back always on us the working people in this room. This bill does nothing listen to this woman, what is she supposed to do?" Assar said

The arguments kept Comer on the defense, even after the event.

"This health care bill will lower premiums for most Americans this bill will also protect every american with pre-existing conditions," Comer said.

The American Health Care Act still has to pass the Senate. Representative Comer says he expects people to react this way when it comes to the health care debate. He added that he doesn't expect that to end at this town hall or even the next.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.