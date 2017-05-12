The Latest: Ex-baseball star guilty of 14 counts of trading

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) - The Latest on the insider trading conviction of ex-baseball star Doug DeCinces (all times local):
5 p.m.
Former baseball star Doug DeCinces has been convicted of federal insider trading in California.
The U.S. attorney's office says the ex-Angels and Orioles third baseman was found guilty Friday of 14 counts in Santa Ana. Jurors deadlocked on 18 other charges.
Prosecutors say DeCinces received advance warning of a merger from the CEO of a medical device company.
Authorities say he bought stock and made over a million dollars when the price soared after the 2009 buyout. They claimed he tipped family members and friends who also benefited.
One friend, David Parker, was convicted Friday of three counts.
A mistrial was declared for the company CEO, James Mazzo, after the jury deadlocked.
DeCinces had 1,505 hits with 237 home runs in a 15-year major league career that ended in 1987.
___
