Man convicted of triple murder sentenced

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The man convicted of killing three people in a 2016 homicide, was sentenced on Friday.

George Slaughter was sentenced to 25 years to life for shooting and killing Douglas Weber, 36, William Neal, 35 and Elizabeth Draper, 43, last February.

"Never ever ever in a million years should he have gotten just 25 to life," Tina Greenhill, Elizabeth Draper's sister, said. "People that kill one person get 25 years. He killed three at one time, and he's getting 25 to life. No, it was an injustice. a grave injustice to my sister."

Slaughter also served six years of a 10-year sentence following a manslaughter conviction in 2008.

