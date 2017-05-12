Man convicted of triple murder sentenced

Mannequin heads and old cars can be spotted on the home’s lawn.More >>
Mannequin heads and old cars can be spotted on the home’s lawn.More >>
When people in the Algonquin neighborhood are asked what their community needs. The response is almost always the same. “They need more stuff down here for the kids to do,” Aundrea Thomas said.More >>
When people in the Algonquin neighborhood are asked what their community needs. The response is almost always the same. “They need more stuff down here for the kids to do,” Aundrea Thomas said.More >>
The man convicted of killing three people in a 2016 homicide, was sentenced on Friday.More >>
The man convicted of killing three people in a 2016 homicide, was sentenced on Friday.More >>
June 24 is the date for boxing fans to circle on their calendars. That’s the day Louisville hopes its boxing status is returned to its former glory.More >>
June 24 is the date for boxing fans to circle on their calendars. That’s the day Louisville hopes its boxing status is returned to its former glory.More >>
A community group is demanding that a local hotel and art gallery take down what they are calling an offensive and racist display.More >>
A community group is demanding that a local hotel and art gallery take down what they are calling an offensive and racist display.More >>