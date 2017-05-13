Former Champ, Holyfield Brings Boxing Back to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Former heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield will promote an 11-fight card at Freedom Hall with a championship main event in the venue's first professional bout since Danny Williams upset ex-champ Mike Tyson in July 2004.



Matchups will be determined for the June 24 televised event featuring eight professional and three amateur bouts with local boxers. The card is part of the city's "I Am Ali" festival honoring late heavyweight great and Louisville native Muhammad Ali, who died last June. A tribute to "The Greatest" hosted by Holyfield is planned for the inaugural event of the "Real Deal" boxing series created by the four-time champion's sports promotion company.



Holyfield called Ali an inspiration in a release Friday and added, "this event allows me to pay tribute to his legacy."

