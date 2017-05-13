Holmes Near Lead at TPC

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (WAVE) Louisville native Justin Thomas sits at even par after two rounds at the T-P-C at Sawgrass, but another Kentucky boy is putting pressure on the leaders. Campbellsville native. J.B. Holmes was in a three way tie for the lead for much of the day, but stumbled a little bit at the end of his round to sit two shots off the lead at seven under par.

