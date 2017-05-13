Latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports

PREDATORS-DUCKS

Neal's OT goal puts Preds past Ducks 3-2 to open West final

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) - James Neal scored 9:24 into overtime, and the Nashville Predators kicked off their first appearance in the Western Conference finals with a 3-2 victory over the Anaheim Ducks Friday night.

Pekka Rinne made 27 saves for the Predators, who continued their dominant surge through these Stanley Cup playoffs with a strong start and a gritty overtime effort after Hampus Lindholm's first playoff goal in two years tied it for the Ducks.

Filip Forsberg and Austin Watson scored in regulation for Nashville, which improved to 9-2 in the postseason.

Jakob Silfverberg scored on the Ducks' first shot, and John Gibson stopped 43 shots. Just two days after finishing off Edmonton in the second round, Anaheim struggled to keep up at times with the more-rested Predators.

Game 2 is Sunday night.

TITANS-SIGNINGS

Titans sign sixth-round pick, 3 seventh-round selections

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The Tennessee Titans have signed sixth-round draft pick Corey Levin of Chattanooga and three seventh-round selections to contracts.

The team announced Friday it has signed Levin and outside linebacker Josh Carraway, offensive tackle Brad Seaton and running back Khalfani Muhammad.

Levin is projected to play either center or guard for the Titans. He started 51 games at Chattanooga while playing both guard and tackle.

Carraway posted 17 sacks over his final two seasons at TCU. Seaton played 33 games for Villanova at left tackle.

Muhammad gained 4,575 career all-purpose yards at California. He rushed for 2,073 yards, had 571 yards receiving and also gained 1,931 yards via kickoff returns.

The Titans have five other draft picks still unsigned.

MEMPHIS-NORVELL

Memphis extends Norvell's contract, boosts assistants pay

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - Memphis has extended coach Mike Norvell's contract through 2021 and boosted the salary pool for assistant coaches and staff by $250,000.

Athletic director Tom Bowen announced the extension Friday, calling the deals part of Memphis' commitment to Norvell and his staff.

Norvell tied an FBS record for wins by a first-year coach going 8-5 in his first season at Memphis, which included the first upset of a ranked opponent by a rookie coach since 1975 when the Tigers beat 18th-ranked Houston. He also led the Tigers to a third straight bowl game.

The coach thanked school officials and the board of trustees for their support helping him keep his staff together.

The Tigers set a record with 34 touchdown passes, and the defense tied for fifth nationally forcing 29 turnovers.

EQUESTRIAN EVENT COMPETITION

Maryland, Virginia compete to host equestrian event

FAIR HILL, Md. (AP) - A Maryland equestrian sports venue and a Virginia site are finalists to permanently host an annual event that could draw as many as 80,000 spectators.

The Baltimore Sun reports that Fair Hill in northeast Maryland and Great Meadow in Virginia's Piedmont countryside emerged in January as finalists for hosting the event.

The event known as a "four-star" would be one of seven in the world and join the Rolex Kentucky as only the second held in the United States. It will feature elite riders and their horses competing in cross country, dressage and jumping.

The U.S. Equestrian Federation is expected to recommend a site in July, with a final decision announcement by the international governing body coming later in the year. It would be first held in fall 2019.

NASCAR-KANSAS-POT SPONSOR

NASCAR steps in when driver shows at Kansas with pot sponsor

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) - Carl Long was forced to strip the logo of a Colorado-based marijuana vaping company from his car Friday after NASCAR said it violated rules governing sponsorship and paint schemes.

The logo for Colorado-based Veedverks was plastered on Long's green and yellow No. 66 for tech inspection, but a NASCAR spokesman said it was never vetted and approved. And when officials learned of the hood logo, they had crew members remove it before the car went to the track.

NASCAR officials said it will not adorn the car the rest of the weekend.

Long returned to NASCAR's top series this weekend after an eight-year banishment over an unpaid fine from a rules infraction earlier in his career. The penalty was commuted by NASCAR this season.

NASCAR-KANSAS-TRUCKS

Kyle Busch wins Truck Series race at Kansas Speedway

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) - Kyle Busch picked up right where he left off in the Truck Series at Kansas Speedway.

Only three years had passed.

Busch hopped into the No. 51 Toyota of his own Kyle Busch Motorsports and roared to the front early Friday night, winning the first two stages before taking advantage of leader Ben Rhodes's engine trouble in the closing laps to take the checkered flag.

It was Busch's fifth victory in his last 10 starts in the series going back to 2015, and came after a victory at Kansas in May 2014 - the last time he drove a truck at the venue.

Busch will try to defend his Cup Series win at Kansas on Saturday night.

Rhodes, who crashed jockeying for the lead on the final lap a year ago, opened a big lead on Busch during the final stage when the Cup Series regular ran into lapped traffic. But when a puff of white smoke came out of his truck with seven laps left, Rhodes had to pull down pit lane.

Johnny Sauter avoided trouble all night to finish second.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.