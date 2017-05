Astros-Yankees game postponed; doubleheader on Sunday

(AP Photo/Bill Kostroun, File). FILE- In this May 24, 2015, file photo, Derek Jeter waves to fans as he is introduced, at the dedication of a plaque for Bernie Williams in Monument Park, before the New York Yankees' baseball game against the Texas Rang...

NEW YORK (AP) - The Houston Astros game at the New York Yankees on Saturday has been postponed because of inclement weather.

The teams will play a doubleheader on Sunday, when the Yankees will honor Derek Jeter before the second game. The rescheduled game will begin at 2:05 p.m. ET. The second game will start at 7:35 p.m.

Only tickets for Sunday will be valid for the doubleheader.

The Yankees will retire Jeter's No. 2 uniform in a ceremony scheduled for 6:35 p.m. They'll also unveil a plaque of the shortstop in Monument Park.

A 14-time All-Star, Jeter played his entire 20-year career with the Yankees and was a key contributor to five World Series championships.

Drafted sixth overall by New York in 1992, Jeter retired after the 2014 season at age 40 with a .310 career batting average over 2,747 regular season games.

He batted .308 with 111 runs scored in 158 postseason games, earning World Series MVP honors in 2000 against the crosstown rival New York Mets.

"I think any time Derek comes back it's special, but this will be even more meaningful," Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. "I think we've all been looking forward to it and I'm sure he's looking forward to it."

Jeter ranks at the top of the Yankees' all-time list in hits, singles, doubles, stolen bases, hit-by-pitches, at-bats and games played. His 3,465 career hits rank sixth in major league history, including eight seasons with at least 200.

"I have a lot of admiration and respect for how he went about his business," said Astros manager A.J. Hinch. "He might have been the most consistent presence in our game."

He'll the first Yankees' player to have his number retired since teammates Andy Pettitte, Jorge Posada and Bernie Williams were honored in 2015.

The AL West-leading Astros have the best record in baseball at 25-11. They've won five straight, including the first two of the four-game set. It's Houston's best 36-game start in franchise history.

The Yankees have lost three straight, but remain a half game behind first-place Baltimore in the AL East.

