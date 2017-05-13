Anti-abortion protest moves to LMDC after arrests at EMW clinic

Anti-abortion protesters gathered outside LMDC on Saturday after members of their group were arrested at the EMW clinic. (Source: Sharon Yoo/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Dozens of anti-abortion protesters gathered outside the Louisville Metro Detention Center on Saturday.

The group waved signs and sang songs to protest the arrest of several members of their group at the EMW Women's Surgical Center earlier in the day.

Ten people were arrested for trespassing at the clinic on East Market Street early Saturday morning. An LMPD spokesperson said they had locked arms, blocking the entrance to the clinic, and refused to leave when instructed by police numerous times.

The names of those arrested have not been released.

Officers were called to LMDC around 11 a.m. to monitor the protests there.

One of the protesters told WAVE 3 News reporter Sharon Yoo the group was trying to get more people to notice them by protesting at LMDC.

