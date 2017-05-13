Teen accused of shooting woman in vagina arrested

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The teenager suspected of shooting a woman in Fairdale last month has been arrested.

The victim, a woman in her 20s, was found in the 8800 block of National Turnpike on April 10. She had been shot in the vagina, police said. Her injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Marcus Bishop, 19, was arrested early Friday morning at a home on Montana Avenue in South Louisville. He's charged with assault in the shooting. A police report states Bishop and the victim are acquaintances.

Bishop also faces other charges, including trafficking in a controlled substance, fleeing or evading police and 11 counts of wanton endangerment of a police officer. Details about those charges were not immediately available.

