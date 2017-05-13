Two confirmed dead in plane crash near Hopkinsville

Mannequin heads and old cars can be spotted on the home’s lawn.More >>
Mannequin heads and old cars can be spotted on the home’s lawn.More >>
When people in the Algonquin neighborhood are asked what their community needs. The response is almost always the same. “They need more stuff down here for the kids to do,” Aundrea Thomas said.More >>
When people in the Algonquin neighborhood are asked what their community needs. The response is almost always the same. “They need more stuff down here for the kids to do,” Aundrea Thomas said.More >>
Ryan Dant walked across the stage at UofL's spring commencement, despite many obstacles.More >>
Ryan Dant walked across the stage at UofL's spring commencement, despite many obstacles.More >>
The victim was found on National Turnpike on April 20.More >>
The victim was found on National Turnpike on April 20.More >>
Ten people were arrested for trespassing at the EMW clinic on East Market Street early Saturday morning.More >>
Ten people were arrested for trespassing at the EMW clinic on East Market Street early Saturday morning.More >>