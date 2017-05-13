Two confirmed dead in plane crash near Hopkinsville

A small plane crashed in rural Christian County northwest of Hopkinsville on Friday. (Photo: Donnie Blaine)

Officials confirm two people were killed in a plane crash in rural Christian County on Friday afternoon.

The Christian County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened around 12:10 p.m. at 8694 Shurdan Creek Road near the intersection of Quisenberry Road, a rural area northwest of Hopkinsville.

The remains recovered from the crash have been sent to a medical examiners office in Louisville for identification.

The FAA said the plane was a Beechcraft Bonanza. The FAA said local officials reported that wreckage was spread over a wide area.

The plane crashed into a line of trees, according to pictures from the scene, in an area that is hilly, according to witnesses.

The FAA and NTSB arrived on Saturday to investigate.

