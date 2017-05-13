Man beats rare disease to achieve life-long dream

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Hundreds of UofL students graduated at the KFC Yum! Center on Saturday.

While it was a special day for all the students, one student thought he'd never be there.

Ryan Dant,29, put on his black gown and his cap with a bright yellow tassel.

"I'm graduating from the University of Louisville with my Bachelors in Sports Administration," Dant said proudly.

Dant has worked for this his entire life. His feelings are similar to those of every to-be-grad.

"I'm really excited and happy that the day has finally come," Dant said.

However, unlike the other celebrating grads, there was a time Dant wasn't sure he'd make it this far.

"It's a rare genetic disorder that has joint, heart problems, eye problems - just a lot of different genetic issues," Dant explained.

He's describing Mucopolysaccharidosis, MPS for short. He was diagnosed with MPS at the age of three. Back then, he stood before a myriad of unknown obstacles.

"Most kids with this disease would have not made it this far and certainly not been as healthy as Ryan is now," Dr. Emil Kakkis said.

Dant struggled with MPS way before he even started dreaming of UofL, college, graduation or sports administration. Dant's parents said they were in disbelief that a healthy three-year-old boy would only have ten years to live.

"I remember arguing with the physician because it didn't make sense," Dant's father, Mark Dant, said. "And then we accepted that this was going to happen."

The Dant family didn't stop at acceptance. With help from supporters and researchers like Dr. Kakkis, they found a treatment and helped Ryan Dant all the way to college graduation.

Dr. Kakkis was just as much a part of a ceremony as any family member, having watched Ryan grow up from nine to 29 years old.

The day was an emotional experience for Ryan himself.

"I'm very emotional, trying to hold it in before I burst," Ryan said. "I don't want nobody to see nothing, so I'm trying to hold it all in."

To walk the walk that he never thought he would be able to, proves to be a shining moment for those who fight.

"Lives change, Ryan is walking for many," Mark Dant said.

"You gotta remain positive, look towards the future of accomplishing something," Ryan said, grinning.

The Dant family has a foundation dedicated to MPS research and awareness.

