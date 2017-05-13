North Korea fires unidentified projectile, reports say

South Korea says rival North Korea launched a projectile believed to be a ballistic missile.

(RNN) - North Korea fired an unidentified projectile early Sunday morning, reports say.

The object appears to be a ballistic missile, the South Korean news agency Yonhap reported.

It came from near Kusong, close to North Korea's west coast, CNN reported the South Korean military as saying.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff did not know the kind of projectile fired or whether the launch succeeded, the AP reported.

The projectile comes a day after a top North Korean diploman said Pyongyang would have a dialogue with the Trump administration if the "conditions are set."

President Donald Trump said earlier in May he would be "honored" to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

