Armed inmate killed, hostage rescued at Illinois hospital

GENEVA, Ill. (AP) - Officers fatally shot an armed jail inmate and freed his hostage at hospital in northern Illinois on Saturday, several hours after the inmate stole a gun from the correction's officer guarding him, authorities said.
A SWAT team quickly moved in to Delnor Hospital in Geneva after negotiations broke down with the inmate Saturday afternoon, Kane County Sheriff's Office spokesman Patrick Gengler said. Gengler said one officer shot and killed the inmate, whom he identified as 21-year-old Tywon Salters.
The female hostage was "extremely emotional and upset" following the shooting, but appeared to be physically OK, Gengler said. She was quickly taken to another room in the hospital.
The standoff began around 12:30 p.m., when the inmate snatched a gun from a correctional officer who was watching him at the hospital about 40 miles west of Chicago.
Salters, who was being held on charges related to a stolen vehicle, had been in the Kane County Jail's custody since April 11, and in the hospital since Monday, Gengler said. Gengler said he couldn't release details about why Salter was hospitalized, citing federal privacy laws.
The standoff had been contained to one section of the emergency room as of late afternoon, when SWAT and crisis negotiation teams were called to the scene.
Gengler said the hospital's emergency room was quickly cleared, but patients elsewhere in the hospital weren't evacuated. The hospital went on lockdown, meaning no one was allowed on to the hospital's campus.
"We were able to move patients out of the ER. Those that needed medical care were transferred to other hospitals," hospital spokeswoman Kimberly Waterman said earlier Friday.
The hospital asked people to avoid coming to the area and to not come to visit patients, though ambulances were on standby for anyone who arrived at the hospital in need urgent care, city spokesman Kevin Stahr said.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
South Korea says rival North Korea launched a projectile believed to be a ballistic missile.More >>
South Korea says rival North Korea launched a projectile believed to be a ballistic missile.More >>
A Mexican immigrant who has been living in a Denver church to avoid deportation plans to left Friday after supporters say officials granted her a two-year reprieveMore >>
A Mexican immigrant who has been living in a Denver church to avoid deportation plans to left Friday after supporters say officials granted her a two-year reprieveMore >>
Brutalist-style buildings are being declared eyesores and slated for demolition in cities around the worldMore >>
Brutalist-style buildings are being declared eyesores and slated for demolition in cities around the worldMore >>
Acting director of the FBI has undermined White House explanations for the firing of his bossMore >>
Acting director of the FBI has undermined White House explanations for the firing of his bossMore >>
Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe is piece-by-piece undermining the White House's most recent explanations about the firing of FBI Director James Comey during testimony before a Senate committee ThursdayMore >>
Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe is piece-by-piece undermining the White House's most recent explanations about the firing of FBI Director James Comey during testimony before a Senate committee ThursdayMore >>
Police have released surveillance video that shows a gunman calmly walking into a San Bernardino elementary school minutes before he opened fire in a classroom, killing his estranged wife and an 8-year-old boyMore >>
Police have released surveillance video that shows a gunman calmly walking into a San Bernardino elementary school minutes before he opened fire in a classroom, killing his estranged wife and an 8-year-old boyMore >>
Officials from the world's eight Arctic nations will meet in Alaska amid concerns about the sensitive region after President Trump called for more oil drilling and development.More >>
Officials from the world's eight Arctic nations will meet in Alaska amid concerns about the sensitive region after President Trump called for more oil drilling and development.More >>
The collapse of a tunnel containing radioactive waste at the Hanford nuclear weapons complex underscored what critics have long been saying: The toxic remnants of the Cold War are being stored in haphazard and unsafe conditions around the countryMore >>
The collapse of a tunnel containing radioactive waste at the Hanford nuclear weapons complex underscored what critics have long been saying: The toxic remnants of the Cold War are being stored in haphazard and unsafe conditions around the countryMore >>
Police in West Virginia's Capitol have arrested a journalist who they said was trying "aggressively" to get past Secret Service agents and yelling questions at U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Tom PriceMore >>
Police in West Virginia's Capitol have arrested a journalist who they said was trying "aggressively" to get past Secret Service agents and yelling questions at U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Tom PriceMore >>
President Donald Trump has welcomed Vladimir Putin's top diplomat to the White House for Trump's highest level face-to-face contact with a Russian government official since he took office in January.More >>
President Donald Trump has welcomed Vladimir Putin's top diplomat to the White House for Trump's highest level face-to-face contact with a Russian government official since he took office in January.More >>
President Donald Trump is defending his firing of FBI Director James ComeyMore >>
President Donald Trump is defending his firing of FBI Director James ComeyMore >>