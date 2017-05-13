The Latest: Armed inmate killed, hostage rescued at hospital

GENEVA, Ill. (AP) - The Latest on a jail inmate who took a hospital worker hostage in Illinois (all times local):
6:30 p.m.
Authorities say officers have fatally shot an armed jail inmate who had taken a worker hostage at an Illinois hospital.
Kane County Sheriff's Office spokesman Patrick Gengler says a SWAT team quickly moved in to Delnor Hospital in Geneva after negotiations broke down with the inmate Saturday afternoon. Gengler says an officer shot and killed the inmate, whom he identified as 21-year-old Tywon Salters.
Gengler says the female hostage was "extremely emotional and upset," but appeared to be physically OK. Gengler says she was quickly taken to another room in the hospital.
Authorities say the incident began around 12:30 p.m., when the inmate snatched a gun from a correctional officer who was watching him at the hospital about 40 miles west of Chicago.
Gengler says Salters was being held on charges related to a stolen vehicle. Gengler says Salter had been in the county jail's custody since April 11, and in the hospital since Monday.
Gengler says he couldn't release details about why Salter was hospitalized.
___
3:50 p.m.
Authorities say a jail inmate being treated at a hospital outside Chicago is holding an employee hostage after taking a gun from a correctional officer.
Kane County Sheriff's Office spokesman Patrick Gengler says SWAT teams and crisis negotiators are on scene at Delnor Hospital in Geneva, about 40 miles west of Chicago.
Gengler says Saturday's standoff was contained to one section of the emergency room. Officials say the male inmate from Kane County Jail gained control of the officer's weapon around 12:30 p.m.
Gengler says the emergency room has been cleared. Patients elsewhere in the hospital haven't been evacuated, but authorities say no one else is being allowed on the hospital's campus.
Geneva spokesman Kevin Stahr says ambulances are on standby for anyone arriving at the hospital who need urgent care.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
South Korea says rival North Korea launched a projectile believed to be a ballistic missile.More >>
South Korea says rival North Korea launched a projectile believed to be a ballistic missile.More >>
A Mexican immigrant who has been living in a Denver church to avoid deportation plans to left Friday after supporters say officials granted her a two-year reprieveMore >>
A Mexican immigrant who has been living in a Denver church to avoid deportation plans to left Friday after supporters say officials granted her a two-year reprieveMore >>
Brutalist-style buildings are being declared eyesores and slated for demolition in cities around the worldMore >>
Brutalist-style buildings are being declared eyesores and slated for demolition in cities around the worldMore >>
Acting director of the FBI has undermined White House explanations for the firing of his bossMore >>
Acting director of the FBI has undermined White House explanations for the firing of his bossMore >>
Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe is piece-by-piece undermining the White House's most recent explanations about the firing of FBI Director James Comey during testimony before a Senate committee ThursdayMore >>
Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe is piece-by-piece undermining the White House's most recent explanations about the firing of FBI Director James Comey during testimony before a Senate committee ThursdayMore >>
Police have released surveillance video that shows a gunman calmly walking into a San Bernardino elementary school minutes before he opened fire in a classroom, killing his estranged wife and an 8-year-old boyMore >>
Police have released surveillance video that shows a gunman calmly walking into a San Bernardino elementary school minutes before he opened fire in a classroom, killing his estranged wife and an 8-year-old boyMore >>
Officials from the world's eight Arctic nations will meet in Alaska amid concerns about the sensitive region after President Trump called for more oil drilling and development.More >>
Officials from the world's eight Arctic nations will meet in Alaska amid concerns about the sensitive region after President Trump called for more oil drilling and development.More >>
The collapse of a tunnel containing radioactive waste at the Hanford nuclear weapons complex underscored what critics have long been saying: The toxic remnants of the Cold War are being stored in haphazard and unsafe conditions around the countryMore >>
The collapse of a tunnel containing radioactive waste at the Hanford nuclear weapons complex underscored what critics have long been saying: The toxic remnants of the Cold War are being stored in haphazard and unsafe conditions around the countryMore >>
Police in West Virginia's Capitol have arrested a journalist who they said was trying "aggressively" to get past Secret Service agents and yelling questions at U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Tom PriceMore >>
Police in West Virginia's Capitol have arrested a journalist who they said was trying "aggressively" to get past Secret Service agents and yelling questions at U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Tom PriceMore >>
President Donald Trump has welcomed Vladimir Putin's top diplomat to the White House for Trump's highest level face-to-face contact with a Russian government official since he took office in January.More >>
President Donald Trump has welcomed Vladimir Putin's top diplomat to the White House for Trump's highest level face-to-face contact with a Russian government official since he took office in January.More >>
President Donald Trump is defending his firing of FBI Director James ComeyMore >>
President Donald Trump is defending his firing of FBI Director James ComeyMore >>