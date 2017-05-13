Louisville Select Boxing opens new gym

Members of Louisville Select Boxing were honored at the program's new location on South Floyd Street. (Source: Michael Flynn/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville boxing program aimed at keeping young people off the streets now has a new location.

Louisville Select Boxing teamed up with Southwest Youth Sports to open the gym at 2801 South Floyd Street, across the street from Papa John's Cardinal Stadium.

The groups hosted a grand opening ceremony on Saturday. Several young boxers were recognized at the event.

Louisville Select Boxing has trained several national, Golden Gloves and Junior Olympic champions.

Organizers are looking for more young people to participate in the program.

