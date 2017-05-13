WANTED: Escape, car theft suspect leads police on chase through Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are looking for an escape suspect who led them on a chase through the city's west and south ends on Saturday.

Officers tried to stop Stuart Timmonds, 34, in the area of 26th and St. Xavier Streets at about 7 p.m. Timmonds took off and a chase ensued, according an LMPD spokesperson.

Police said Timmonds crashed in the area of Cane Run Road and Greenbelt Highway, then got out and ran away on foot near the flood wall.

Timmonds was wanted on an escape warrant and vehicle theft charges. If you see him, call 574-LMPD (5673).

