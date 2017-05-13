Shooting victim shows up at Fern Creek Fire Department

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man was shot in Fern Creek on Saturday night.

Officers were called to the Fern Creek Fire Department at about 9 p.m.

MetroSafe said the victim was reportedly shot in the 7000 block of Ridgeside Drive and drove himself to the fire house.

The victim's condition is unknown at this time.

