Shooting victim shows up at Fern Creek Fire Department

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man was shot in Fern Creek on Saturday night.
Officers were called to the Fern Creek Fire Department at about 9 p.m.
MetroSafe said the victim was reportedly shot in the 7000 block of Ridgeside Drive and drove himself to the fire house.
The victim's condition is unknown at this time.
