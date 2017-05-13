Owensboro's International Bar-B-Que Festival a success

Owensboro's 39th annual International Bar-B-Q Festival was a success. Saturday's weather played a big help.

Over 30,000 visitors crowded downtown Owensboro.

It's a tradition for Kentucky's third largest city, and people come from near and far to experience it.

"Aw yeah, you gotta be a carnivore. You know, this isn't for the PETA people," said a chef grilling pork while laughing.

Tim Ross, the city's Director of Public Events, told us hotels were booked from the festival, and people packed local restaurants and businesses.

He said the festival serves as an economic catalyst for Owensboro.

"Everybody knows that second week in May," said Ross. "You got 10 or 11 blocks in downtown Owensboro that's just slam packed with BBQ, with food vendors, with arts and crafts. So, it's a great way to kick off the season in the community and draw a bunch of visitors, too."

Copyright 2017. WFIE. All rights reserved.

