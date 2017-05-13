Portland residents show support for fallen LMPD Officer Nick Rodman

Residents in Portland showed their support for LMPD Officer Nick Rodman and his family on Saturday. (Source: Andreina Centlivre/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It's been a little more than a month since LMPD officer Nick Rodman was killed during a police chase.

On Saturday, hundreds of people showed up to let his family know that Nick won't be forgotten.

Music filled the Portland neighborhood during a fundraiser for the Rodman family. The party was meant to celebrate Officer Rodman’s life and embrace his fellow officers from the 1st Division.

“There are a lot of officers still out here patrolling, especially in the Portland neighborhood, the first division, and we want them to know that we appreciate them,” Mike Ashby said.

Ashby organized the fundraiser for Officer Rodman, who was killed in late March.

“I worked with his dad in the training academy," Ashby said. "I am a retired major at Metro Corrections, and it was the right thing to do."

Ashby said getting volunteers to help with food, organize an auction and set up activities was easy.

“We see our blue ribbons everywhere and it is just a constant reminder that, you know, he is gone,” Shannon Piercy said.

Piercy also lives in Portland and volunteered at a booth raising money for the Rodman family.

“Now two kids don’t have their dad and his wife no longer has her husband,” Piercy said.

Piercy was just one example of many neighbors showing support for the fallen officer.

“Clearly, they cared a lot about Nick and I think that is because Nick was a hard working compassionate police officer,” Chief Steve Conrad said.

Chief Conrad said the support for one of his officers made him proud, and it wasn’t just support from the community but also state officials.

“You think about the way he passed, truly serving his community and protecting it and so it is very hard,” Attorney General Andy Beshear said.

Ashby said he organized the event to celebrate Rodman and his brothers in the first division.

“These are loving people down here and let the first division guys know that we care and we want them down here and we love them,” Ashby said.

