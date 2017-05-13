Bodies identified of 2 killed in plane crash in KY

According to the Christian County Sheriff's Office, the bodies of 2 people killed in an airplane crash on Friday, May 12 have been identified.

The victims were identified by the Christian County Coroner's Office and Christian County authorities as Dominic Giametta, 69 and Dr. Dianne Giametta, 55.

After the plane they were flying crashed a little after noon, the two died in the area of Shurdan Creed Road.

The couple was flying from Bettendorf, Iowa to Muscle Shoals Alabama.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are investigating and will be attempting to discover the cause of the crash.

