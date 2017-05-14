Tampa Bay shuts down Lou City

If you have yet to make it to a game, you might want to fit one in your schedule.

(From Louisville City FC release )

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Louisville City FC suffered its only setback of the season so far Saturday night, falling by a 2-0 score to the host Tampa Bay Rowdies after opening 2017 on a string of six games unbeaten.

Georgi Hristov, a Bulgarian striker who played first division soccer in Europe, curled a go-ahead goal past LouCity’s defense in the 59th minute before Deshorn Brown capitalized on a turnover to double the lead in the 72nd.

The second half outburst offset a solid opening first — albeit a scoreless one — by LouCity. Midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye banged a shot off the near post in the 15th minute, and forward Luke Spencer pushed a header just wide before the break.

A defeat dropped LouCity to No. 4 on the USL Eastern Conference table following a week-long hiatus in the schedule. The club has at least one game in hand on others in the top eight, which designate playoff positions.

"There were passages of play we can be pleased with, but today we’ve been beaten two-nil," said coach James O'Connor. "You don’t get anything for playing well. It’s important we take it on board and analyze the game. It’s frustrating to lose for sure.”