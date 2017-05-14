Latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports

REDS-GIANTS

Belt, Ruggiano power Giants to 3-1 win over Reds

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Brandon Belt and Justin Ruggiano homered, Matt Moore pitched into the eighth inning and the San Francisco Giants beat the Cincinnati Reds 3-1 in a matchup of weary teams on Saturday.

San Francisco and Cincinnati had a quick turnaround after they played 17 innings Friday night, with the Giants winning 3-2 on Buster Posey's game-ending homer.

Moore (2-4) provided a lift with 7 1/3 innings of one-run ball. He allowed eight hits, struck out seven and walked three.

The last-place Giants (14-24) won consecutive games for just the second time this season. They have won three of four overall.

Scott Schebler homered for Cincinnati, which swept a three-game series against San Francisco last weekend. Lisalverto Bonilla (0-1) allowed six hits in his first career complete game.

PREDATORS-DUCKS

Resilient Ducks vow stronger start to Game 2 vs Predators on Sunday

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) - Both the Anaheim Ducks and their fans showed up late for the start of the Western Conference finals on Friday. Hundreds of empty orange seats ringed the rink while the Nashville Predators largely dominated the first two periods of their 3-2 overtime victory.

The Ducks have built their season on a remarkable resilience, but they realize they probably can't make another tardy start in Game 2 on Sunday night against Nashville, the Stanley Cup playoffs' best team so far.

"To start the game, it didn't feel like the conference finals, to be honest," Ducks forward Andrew Cogliano said Saturday after a short practice. "I think a lot of things played a factor into it, but emotionally, we didn't start the game like we needed to."

The Ducks would never blame their fan base for their own sluggishness. Unfortunately, it's kind of their thing.

INDYCAR GP

Will Power dominates in IndyCar Grand Prix victory

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Will Power won the IndyCar Grand Prix on Saturday for his first victory of the season, leading 61 of 85 laps and easily holding off Scott Dixon on Indianapolis Motor Speedway's road course.

Power gave Team Penske its third straight victory this season and third in a row on the 2.439-mile, 14-turn road course. The Australian also won the inaugural event in 2015.

Ryan Hunter-Reay was third, more than 12 seconds behind Power. Simon Pagenaud finished fourth, and Helio Castroneves faded to fifth.

Power was virtually untouchable all weekend. After winning the pole Friday in a track-record time, he only surrendered the lead twice Saturday - both after pit stops. He has 30 career victories

NASCAR-KANSAS-JOHNSON

Chiefs' Johnson honorary pace car driver for Satruday night NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) - Derrick Johnson's right Achilles tendon is doing good enough to press a gas pedal.

He hopes it's good enough to play football by late July.

The Chiefs linebacker was the honorary pace car driver for Saturday night's NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway, the first time he's ever attended a race. He spent the afternoon touring the garage area and watching how a different set of pro athletes prepare for competition.

Johnson ruptured his Achilles tendon in a game against Oakland in December. The four-time Pro Bowl selection missed the final three regular-season games and the playoffs after surgery, but he said he's on track to be on the field when the Chiefs report to training camp this summer.

PLAYERS CHAMPIONSHIP

Holmes, Stanley share lead at Players Championship

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) - J.B. Holmes escaped with bogey on his one big miss and scratched out a 2-under 70 in strong wind that gave him a share of the lead with Kyle Stanley going into the final round of The Players Championship.

Stanley overcame three bogeys in his opening four holes by playing bogey-free the rest of the way. He saved par from the back bunker on the 18th hole for a 72.

They were at 9-under 207, one shot clear of Louis Oosthuizen (73).

The way the TPC Sawgrass played Saturday, with a relentless wind and trouble at every turn, the final round has plenty of possibilities. That includes Ian Poulter, who only got into this tournament two weeks ago because of a clerical oversight and had the only bogey-free round.

