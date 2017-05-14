1 dead in motorcycle crash on I-71 N

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - LMPD is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash.

The crash happened early Sunday morning, around 1 o'clock. Police say a motorcyclist was traveling north on I-71, close to the I-264 split when he lost control of the motorcycle and crashed. The man "violently struck the pavement," according to an LMPD spokesperson.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a helmet.

MORE ON WAVE3.COM

+ Portland residents show support for fallen LMPD Officer Nick Rodman

+ WANTED: Escape, car theft suspect leads police on chase through Louisville

+ Teen accused of shooting woman in vagina arrested

LMPD is still investigating whether speed or alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.