Sexual abuse suspect arrested after standoff in Murray

A Murray, KY man is behind bars after a 5-hour standoff ended early morning on Sunday, May 14th. (Source: KSP)

A Murray, KY man is behind bars after a 5-hour standoff ended early morning on Sunday, May 14th.

State Police say 55-year-old Joseph A. Lawrence was wanted for allegedly sexually abusing a child under 12 years of age; they found him at around 8:30 pm on Saturday, May 13th on Peach Orchard Road.

A standoff ensued and lasted for roughly 5 hours before officers arrested Lawrence without incident.

Further investigation revealed Lawrence has engaged in several sexual encounters with minors between 2014 and 2016 as well.

He was placed in the Calloway County Jail on first degree sexual abuse and sodomy charges.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.