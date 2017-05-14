Hull completes trio of northeast clubs relegated from EPL

LONDON (AP) - Hull's return to the Premier League ended after a single season on Sunday, relegated after a 4-0 loss at Crystal Palace.
Hull completes a trio of clubs from northeast England dropping into the second-tier League Championship, with Sunderland and Middlesbrough having their relegation confirmed in recent weeks.
The result confirmed Palace's top-flight survival and ended any prospect of Swansea going down.
Hull couldn't recover from gifting Wilfried Zaha a third-minute goal. It was followed by Christian Benteke's header, Luka Milivojevic's 85th-minute penalty and Patrick van Aanholt's late strike.
Hull, who will finish 18th, had begun the season with only 13 fit senior players, without a permanent manager and amid widespread predictions of relegation. After winning only three out of 20 league games since winning promotion, Mike Phelan was fired in January. Marco Silva was hired to stop the rot but the task was beyond the Portuguese coach.
Palace counterpart Sam Allardyce maintained his remarkable record of never having been relegated from the top-flight. The 62-year-old Allardyce earned promotion with Bolton in 2001 and kept the northwest team up six times, and has since steered Blackburn, West Ham and Palace to safety.
An 11th place finish is still possible for a team he took over in 17th. Allardyce began the season as England manager and was fired over unguarded comments to undercover investigative reporters after only one game in charge.
