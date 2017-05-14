Royal Mo breaks bone in hoof while preparing for Preakness

BALTIMORE (AP) - Royal Mo has fractured a bone in his hoof during a workout in preparation for next weekend's Preakness and was taken to a veterinary hospital for treatment.
Hall of Fame jockey Gary Stevens was aboard Royal Mo on Sunday when he says he heard a pop while turning into the stretch at Pimlico.
Trainer John Shirreffs says X-rays revealed a fractured sesamoid bone in the colt's right front hoof. Royal Mo's leg was placed in a boot and he was taken to the University of Pennsylvania's New Bolton Center. Sesamoid injuries can take 4 to 8 weeks to heal.
Shirreffs says there isn't any other damage to the Southern California-based colt.
Royal Mo didn't get into the 20-horse field for the Kentucky Derby, so Shirreffs had pointed him toward the Preakness, which is Saturday. The 3-year-old colt, owned by former A&M Records co-founder Jerry Moss and wife Ann, won the Robert Lewis Stakes and finished third in the Santa Anita Derby.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
