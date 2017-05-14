Man killed in Bullitt County crash identified

Kentucky State Police is investigating the crash. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man who died in a motorcycle crash with two cars in Bullitt County Saturday night has been identified.

Jefferson County Deputy Coroner Larry Carroll confirmed that Aaron Jennette, 32, died shortly after 10:30 p.m. Saturday at from multiple blunt force injuries.

The crash occurred around 9:45 Saturday evening on John Harper Highway at Running Creek Drive in Pioneer Village.

Jennette was taken by Bullitt EMS to University Hospital where he later died according to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office.

Kentucky State Police is investigating the crash.

