Graduate, 14, youngest ever at Texas Christian University

(Louis DeLuca/The Dallas Morning News via AP). Fourteen year old Carson Huey-You walks off the stage after receiving a bachelor's degree in physics at the Texas Christian University commencement held in Fort Worth, Texas, on Saturday, May 13, 2017. Hue...

(Louis DeLuca/The Dallas Morning News via AP). Fourteen year old Carson Huey-You gets a hug from his mentor, physics professor Magnus Rittby, after receiving a bachelor's degree in physics at the Texas Christian University commencement held in Fort Wor...

(Louis DeLuca/The Dallas Morning News via AP). Fourteen year old Carson Huey-You's mother Claretta wipes away tears after watching her son receive a bachelor's degree in physics at the Texas Christian University commencement held in Fort Worth, Texas, ...

(Louis DeLuca/The Dallas Morning News via AP). Carson Huey-You, 14, is pictured in the crowd of graduates as he prepares to receive a bachelor's degree in physics at the Texas Christian University commencement held in Fort Worth, Texas, on Saturday, Ma...

(Louis DeLuca/The Dallas Morning News via AP). Carson Huey-You, 14, smiles as his 10-year-old brother Cannan shows him one of his graduation gifts, a Hobbit Lego set, after Carson received a bachelor's degree in physics at the Texas Christian Universit...

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) - A 14-year-old physics major has become the youngest person ever to graduate from Texas Christian University.

Carson Huey-You was among more than 2,000 students getting degrees Saturday at the Fort Worth school founded in 1873. He started at TCU in 2013 when he was 11. He also has minors in Chinese and math.

Huey-You tells the Fort Worth Star-Telegram (http://bit.ly/2pyVvlD ) his favorite thing about college has been getting to learn things he never thought about, things he never knew existed and things he might not even think about thinking about. He also says he's learned how to deal with "some real hard classes" and get over the disappointment of a poor score on a test.

The self-described "normal dude" wants to work on getting graduate degrees in quantum mechanics.

