12-year-old wins 3rd straight California State Spelling Bee

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) - Dipsomaniac was the winning word for a 12-year-old girl from Central California who won the State Spelling Bee for the third year in a row.

Ananya Vinay, who attends Fugman Elementary in Clovis, told the Fresno Bee (http://bit.ly/2qgU5uF ) she's no longer as nervous on stage as she used to be because she's improved so much over the years.

Vinay clinched the victory Saturday at the competition in Stockton.

She says she's looking forward to the Scripps National Spelling Bee near Washington, D.C., later this year.

For the record, Merriam-Webster Dictionary defines the noun dipsomania as "an uncontrollable craving for alcoholic liquors."

Information from: The Fresno Bee, http://www.fresnobee.com

