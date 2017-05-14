Si Woo Kim becomes youngest winner of Players Championship

(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky). Ian Poulter, of England, hits from the 15th fairway during the final round of The Players Championship golf tournament Sunday, May 14, 2017, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky). Ian Poulter of England, shows his ball after making a birdie putt on the 11th hole, during the final round of The Players Championship golf tournament Sunday, May 14, 2017, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

(AP Photo/Chris O'Meara). Si Woo Kim of South Korea, reacts to a missed birdie putt on the 16th green, during the final round of The Players Championship golf tournament Sunday, May 14, 2017, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

(AP Photo/Chris O'Meara). Si Woo Kim, of South Korea, chips onto the third green during the final round of The Players Championship golf tournament Sunday, May 14, 2017, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

(AP Photo/Chris O'Meara). Si Woo Kim of South Korea, watches his shot from the 15th tee, during the final round of The Players Championship golf tournament Sunday, May 14, 2017, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

By DOUG FERGUSONAP Golf Writer

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) - Si Woo Kim of South Korea became the youngest winner of The Players Championship with a game and nerves well beyond his 21 years.

Kim was nearly flawless Sunday on the TPC Sawgrass, closing with a 3-under 69 with no bogeys on his card for a three-shot victory in golf's biggest tournament this side of the major championships.

He also managed to take all the drama out of the final round, rare for this tournament and this golf course.

Ian Poulter made a remarkable bogey from the bushes and trees on the 18th for a 71 and tied for second with Louis Oosthuizen, who fell back with two bogeys on the back nine.

Kim gets $1.89 million for his second PGA Tour victory, and a three-year exemption to the Masters.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.