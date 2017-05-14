The Latest: 2017 Miss USA pageant kicks off in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) - The Latest on the 2017 edition of the Miss USA pageant taking place in Las Vegas (all times local):
5:10 p.m.
The 2017 edition of the Miss USA pageant has begun in Las Vegas with a performance from a Cirque du Soleil show based on Michael Jackson songs.
Fifty-one women are participating in the decades-old competition airing live on Fox from the Mandalay Bay Convention Center. Julianne Hough, Ashley Graham and Terrence J are hosting the show.
Grammy Award-winner Pitbull and CMA Award-winner Brett Eldredge will perform during the two-hour event.
Ahead of the competition, members of the audience gathered in the venue's lobby and took pictures while holding signs in the shape of the state their favorite contestant is representing.
The beauty pageant this year includes five women who immigrated to the U.S. at a young age and now as citizens hope to represent the nation on a global stage.
7:34 a.m.
Contestants are preparing to take the stage in the Miss USA pageant.
A new Miss USA will be crowned Sunday, when the contest that features women from each state and the nation's capital returns to Las Vegas.
Fifty-one women will participate in the decades-old competition airing live at 8 p.m. EDT on Fox from Mandalay Bay Convention Center.
The two-hour event will feature hosts Julianne Hough, Ashley Graham and Terrence J.
Grammy Award-winner Pitbull and CMA Award-winner Brett Eldredge will perform. The broadcast will also include a performance from a Cirque du Soleil show based on Michael Jackson songs.
Last year, District of Columbia resident Deshauna Barber became the first-ever military member to win Miss USA.
The winner of Sunday's pageant will compete in the Miss Universe contest.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
