Crews responding to fire in California neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Crews are responding to a working structure fire in the 1600 block of Gallagher Street.

The call came in around 8:30, Metrosafe confirms.

The structure is believed to be a vacant house.

WAVE 3 News has a crew en route and will update this story as more information becomes available.

