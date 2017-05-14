Louisville group works to improve motorcycle safety awareness

Tmotorcycle group that aims at teaching drivers to become more aware of their fellow riders on the road. (Source: Duane Anderson Photography)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – In one week, Louisville’s community of motorcycle riders will meet to talk about their first priority when it comes to riding, safety.

Whitne McFadden, also known as Harley DaVille in the biker community, is rallying the Louisville community to become more bike aware. She started a motorcycle group that aims at teaching drivers to become more aware of their fellow riders on the road.

“It basically started because of the concerns that I had over the lack of awareness in the state of Kentucky,” McFadden said. “Look twice, look three times if you can. And it's usually the tragedies that are caused by something that could have been saved by just taking that extra second to look.”

In the past 24 hours, two motorcycle drivers were killed. One man on 1-71 North, lost control of his motorcycle, according to Louisville Metro Police.

Aaron Jennette, 32, and Tiffany Banules, 30, were riding a Yamaha motorcycle Saturday night on John Harper Road near Pioneer Village, according to Kentucky State Police. Jennette was making a left turn onto Running Creek Drive when they were hit from behind by a Jeep. Jennette was killed and Banules remains in critical condition.

“It's devastating and its hurtful because you sit on the edge of your seat wondering if it's going to be somebody that you know,” McFadden said. “It takes a split second to be distracted by cell phones, by eating by talking to someone.”

Next Sunday she's inviting riders to the second Louisville Motorcycle Awareness Safety event at Derby City Vibe.

It's a place fellow riders can learn about safe boots, helmets and gloves to wear, or best practices on the road. Bikers will also be place orange ribbons around Louisville to remind drivers to be aware of motorcyclists on the road.

“We don't want any more fatalities, or loss of life or injuries,” McFadden said. “There are children that suffer that lose parents and sometimes it just takes paying attention.”

