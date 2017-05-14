Owensboro family searching for missing therapy dogs

"They serve as therapy dogs, and they are an intricate part of our lives," dogs owner Krystal Henning said. "We use them every day and so they are family members, and more than anything they are therapy dogs for our family."

The Henning family is desperately searching for their therapy dogs for their two children, one of which has autism. The dogs help calm anxiety, and with things like sensory issues. Without the dogs, their child is having a very hard time.

On Thursday, Stich, Darwin, and Dusty disappeared from the garage of their Griffith Avenue home in Owensboro. Immediately the family took action to try and find them.

"We instantly starting calling around to vets and local shelters, and anybody that would possibly have anything to do with dogs," Henning said. "Groomers everybody, just to give them our information and let them know we are looking."

Looking very hard. Since no one has seen the dogs since Thursday, the family thinks they might have been stolen. The family also contacted Owensboro Police.

"If they got them out of the garage, I don't know, but I think at this point somebody has them or they would've been seen," Henning said.

As the family continues to search, they hold on to hopes that the dogs will return home soon.

"We would like to get them back our kids miss them, and they really, really want them back and are starting to understand they are not here, and why aren't they here? Which breaks our hearts," Henning said

The family is offering a reward for anyone that finds the dogs.

If you think you've seen the dogs contact family members at: 270-314-6841, 270- 791-9453, 270-929-8668, 270-991-9380 or Owensboro Police.

