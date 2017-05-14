ESPN's Shelley Smith having tests after scare at Warriors

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - ESPN reporter Shelley Smith says she is doing well and undergoing tests at an East Bay hospital Sunday night for stroke symptoms after a scare in the Golden State locker room following the Warriors' 113-111 victory over San Antonio in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals.
Smith shared details with The Associated Press via text message and reports "I'm good" after the ordeal, which she said is being evaluated as a possible "stroke." Fortunately, a Golden State team doctor was nearby and Smith was immediately moved to the training room to be attended to by the medical staff.
Smith - a regular at Golden State playoff games and practices in recent seasons - shared a photo of herself smiling via social media saying: "I'm good!!! Waiting for test results! Thankyou everyone!!"
Dan Martinez, the Warriors' public relations director, posted on Twitter crediting the fast-acting staff around during the frightening moment. "Thankful to work around such talented & caring people," he wrote.
On Saturday, the Los Angeles Daily News featured breast cancer survivor Smith in an uplifting Mother's Day story.
