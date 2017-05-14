Two juveniles & a Paducah man facing multiple charges after fight

Two juveniles and a teen were charged with several offenses after an officer responded to a call about two people fighting near the intersection of Bronson Street and Walter Jetton Boulevard in Paducah, Kentucky.

A juvenile was taken into custody on charges of third-degree assault, resisting arrest, menacing, third-degree criminal mischief, terroristic threatening and disorderly conduct.

A second juvenile was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Daquan Askew, 19, of Paducah, Ky was arrested on charges of second-degree disorderly conduct, third-degree assault and fleeing or evading police.

Officer John Smith reported he was dispatched to investigate an assault when he saw a group of people and two juveniles fighting.

Smith detained one of the juveniles and began determining what had occurred.

Officer Adam Winebarger took custody of the individual who then began to kick him as he tried to lead the person to his police cruiser.

The officer reported that a second juvenile and Askew began interfering with the investigation.

Askew hit Officer Ryan Hudson in the face and fled on foot, but was caught a short distance away by Hudson and Sgt. Nathan Antonites.

The first juvenile was booked into McCracken County Juvenile Detention Center. The second juvenile was released to a parent.

Askew was booked into McCracken County Regional Jail.

Antonites said the investigation is continuing and other charges are likely.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.