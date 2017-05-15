2 UofL Wins 15th Straight

CLEMSON, SC (WAVE) U of L baseball is ranked second in the country, and is the hottest team in the nation. The Cards looking for the weekend sweep at seventh ranked Clemson. The Tigers were leading 2-1 in the second when U of L's Drew Ellis drills a solo home run off the foul pole in left to tie the game. Tied at three in the sixth when the Cards take the lead for good. Devin Mann rips a single to left scoring Colby Fitch. U of L wins 6-4, sweeping Clemson for their 15th straight win. They play at Indiana on Tuesday.

