#2 UofL Wins 15th Straight - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

#2 UofL Wins 15th Straight

By Kendrick Haskins, Sports Anchor/Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: WAVE 3 News) (Source: WAVE 3 News)

CLEMSON, SC (WAVE) U of L baseball is ranked second in the country, and is the hottest team in the nation.  The Cards looking for the weekend sweep at seventh ranked Clemson. The Tigers were leading 2-1 in the second when U of L's Drew Ellis drills a solo home run off the foul pole in left to tie the game.  Tied at three in the sixth when the Cards take the lead for good.  Devin Mann rips a single to left scoring Colby Fitch.  U of L wins 6-4, sweeping Clemson for their 15th straight win.  They play at Indiana on Tuesday.

Copyright 2017 WAVE News <http://www.wave3.com/>. All rights reserved.
 

Powered by Frankly