8 UK Baseball Sweeps Tennessee

LEXINGTON, KY (WAVE) Eighth ranked U-K baseball was looking for a weekend sweep of Tennessee on Sunday. 1-0 Cats in the first when Ryan Mahan rips one down the right field line. It would take a weird bounce off the wall, scoring two runs, and Mahan ends up with a triple U-K wins 7-2. The S-E-C East could be on the line when they play at Florida next weekend.
