#8 UK Baseball Sweeps Tennessee

By Kendrick Haskins, Sports Anchor/Reporter
LEXINGTON, KY (WAVE)  Eighth ranked U-K baseball was looking for a weekend sweep of Tennessee on Sunday.  1-0 Cats in the first when Ryan Mahan rips one down the right field line.  It would take a weird bounce off the wall, scoring two runs, and Mahan ends up with a triple  U-K wins 7-2. The S-E-C East could be on the line when they play at Florida next weekend.


