Bellarmine's Parrish Celebrates Graduation

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) Former Bellarmine en's basketball player, Michael Parrish overcame his lack of size, he's about five-eight, and his dad being incarcerated to not only play major minutes for the Knights, but also give his mom the ultimate Mothers Day present, graduating from Bellarmine.

For en's basketball coach, Scotty Davenport, this day is as good as it gets. "These young players, and I tell them, they're the answer," said Davenport. One of Davenport's former players, Michael Parrish is preparing to walk across the stage, not knowing he's receiving his diploma from his coach.

This wouldn't be the first time Davenport has surprised Parrish. Back in 2015, during a taping of his coaches show, Davenport awarded the former walk on a scholarship. And on graduation day, one more surprise. "Coach Scott Russ Davenport said he was going to do it, When he said he would walk across that stage, he was going to give him that diploma. He did," said Parrish's mother, Deborah Thompson. "Starting out, just a little kid growing up in the Newburg neighborhood, I didn't ever see this coming," said Parrish.

Graduation day was the day before Mothers Day. Giving Thompson the best present she could ask for. "What greater gift could I mother get on Mother's Day than watching her son, Michael Parrish Jr., walk across the stage," said an excited Thompson. "If Little Mike's motivation just motivates one person this community would be better, because he made it, and he had to work every bit as hard as anybody that's ever graduated from Bellarmine," said Davenport.

Copyright 2017 WAVE News <http://www.wave3.com/>. All rights reserved.

