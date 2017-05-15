Latest Indiana sports

FEVER-STORM

Loyd, Stewart lead Storm to 87-82 win over Fever

SEATTLE (AP) - Jewell Loyd scored 27 points, Breanna Stewart made several key plays down the stretch and the Seattle Storm turned back the Indiana Fever 87-82 on Sunday.

Stewart, who missed Seattle's season-opening loss in Los Angeles when Loyd scored 25 points, hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:38 to go after Indiana scored eight straight to take a 77-76 lead.

Before the key basket, Stewart grabbed an offensive rebound after Loyd missed two free throws. After two empty Indiana possessions, Stewart fed Crystal Langhorne for a layup to make it 81-77 with 35 seconds to play. Then Briann January, who had the first six points in Indiana's rally, had her shot blocked by Stewart. Seattle made six free throws in the final 22 seconds to secure the win.

Langhorne finished with 17 points and Stewart 15 for Seattle, ranked fifth in the AP preseason poll.

Shenise Johnson had 24 points and January 23 in the first game for the Fever, ranked seventh.

Indiana was 9 of 17 behind the arc but Seattle made 24 of 27 from the line for an 11-point advantage. The Storm had 21 turnovers, giving them 44 in two games as star point guard Sue Bird missed her second straight game with a knee issue.

REDS-GIANTS

Belt HR, Giants beat Reds 8-3 for 1st 3-game win streak

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Brandon Belt homered again and the San Francisco Giants posted their first three-game winning streak of the season, beating the Cincinnati Reds 8-3 on Sunday.

Belt hit his third home run in four games. Joe Panik and Eduardo Nunez each drove in two runs and Buster Posey had two hits for the Giants.

Scooter Gennett drove in two runs for the Reds, who lost their third straight.

Jeff Samardzija (1-5) snapped a personal six-game losing streak dating to last season. He gave up three runs in 6 2/3 innings, striking out eight and walking none.

Reds starter Tim Adleman (2-2) gave up four runs and was taken out after the first inning because of a neck strain.

PADRES-WHITE SOX

Cabrera keys rally as White Sox top Padres 9-3

CHICAGO (AP) - Pinch hitter Melky Cabrera had a key two-run single in Chicago's eight-run eighth inning, helping the White Sox beat the San Diego Padres 9-3 on Sunday.

Cabrera, whose hit went through the right side of the infield, was one of 14 batters in the inning against three San Diego relievers.

The rally denied Jered Weaver his first win with the Padres after his best outing of the season.

Ryan Buchter (2-2) took the loss, walking three batters while recording only one out. Shortstop Luis Sardinas committed an error on a potential double-play ball that could have made it a scoreless inning for the Padres.

CUBS-CARDINALS

Molina homers twice to help Cardinals beat Cubs

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Yadier Molina homered twice and Adam Wainwright threw seven shutout innings to lead the St. Louis Cardinals to a 5-0 win over the Chicago Cubs on Sunday.

Matt Carpenter also homered for St. Louis, which won for the eighth time in nine games. Chicago has lost three of four.

Molina recorded the third multi-homer game of his career. His last came on Aug. 21, 2011 at Wrigley Field. He drilled a two-run homer off Jake Arrieta (4-3) in the second inning and added a solo blast in the eighth.

Wainwright (3-3) allowed four hits in a 102-pitch stint. He struck out three and walked four.

Carpenter's two-run drive came in the third. He was 1-for-31 before the round-tripper against Arrieta, his friend and college teammate at TCU.

SKY-LYNX

Fowles scores 26 points, Lynx beat Sky 70-61 in opener

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Sylvia Fowles had 26 points and 10 rebounds and the Minnesota Lynx beat the Chicago Sky 70-61 on Sunday night in the season opener for both teams.

Fowles had seven points in the fourth quarter, scoring each time after the Sky twice pulled within three points. Rebekkah Brunson scored four straight to give Minnesota a 69-59 lead with 2:20 remaining.

Maya Moore added 11 points, but was 1 of 11 from 3-point range, for the Lynx, who lost in the WNBA finals last year and are ranked second in the AP preseason poll. Fowles, who began her career with Chicago, also had four steals and three blocks.

Tamara Young scored 14 points, and Jessica Breland had 11 points and 10 rebounds for the Sky, ranked 10th in the poll. They never led.

Amber Stocks was short-handed in her coaching debut. Chicago, which traded leading scorer Elena Delle Donne, was without veterans Courtney Vandersloot, the starting point guard, and Allie Quigley, who are fulfilling obligations overseas. The Sky had 22 turnovers.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.