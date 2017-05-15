Man gets 49 years for anti-transgender hate crime killing

The extortion scheme has created chaos in 150 countries and could wreak even greater havoc as more malicious variations appear.More >>
The extortion scheme has created chaos in 150 countries and could wreak even greater havoc as more malicious variations appear.More >>
For the second time in a week, government lawyers on Monday will try to persuade a federal appeals court to reinstate President Donald Trump's revised travel ban.More >>
For the second time in a week, government lawyers on Monday will try to persuade a federal appeals court to reinstate President Donald Trump's revised travel ban.More >>
For the first time, a person will be sentenced on federal hate crimes charges for killing a transgender person.More >>
For the first time, a person will be sentenced on federal hate crimes charges for killing a transgender person.More >>
Nearly 40 years after he created the multi-color symbol of the LGBT movement, Gilbert Baker died Friday at the age of 65.More >>
Nearly 40 years after he created the multi-color symbol of the LGBT movement, Gilbert Baker died Friday at the age of 65.More >>
A federal appeals court in Richmond sided with a Virginia transgender student and overturned a ruling barring him from using the boys' restroom because he was born as a female.More >>
A federal appeals court in Richmond sided with a Virginia transgender student and overturned a ruling barring him from using the boys' restroom because he was born as a female.More >>
The final vote is still pending, but the Texas State Senate tentatively approved the controversial 'Bathroom Bill' in a 21 to 10 vote on Tuesday.More >>
The final vote is still pending, but the Texas State Senate tentatively approved the controversial 'Bathroom Bill' in a 21 to 10 vote on Tuesday.More >>
The ACLU of Texas and non-profit Legacy Community Health worked with Academy Award-nominated director Richard Linklater to create an ad that criticizes the proposed Texas transgender bathroom bill.More >>
The ACLU of Texas and non-profit Legacy Community Health worked with Academy Award-nominated director Richard Linklater to create an ad that criticizes the proposed Texas transgender bathroom bill.More >>
Following the mass shooting at Pulse Nightclub in Orlando where 50 people were killed and 53 were injured, the Orlando Police Department was placed at the center of a devastating scene - and the department's leader is expressing his gratitude.More >>
Following the mass shooting at Pulse Nightclub in Orlando where 50 people were killed and 53 were injured, the Orlando Police Department was placed at the center of a devastating scene - and the department's leader is expressing his gratitude.More >>