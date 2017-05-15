2 suspects arrested in teen's shooting death in Bardstown

The incident was reported about 12:35 a.m. Monday. (Source: Kayla Vanover/WAVE 3 News)

BARDSTOWN, KY (WAVE) - Two people have been arrested in the shooting death of a teenager early Monday morning in Bardstown.'

According to a news release from the Bardstown Police Department, two witnesses to the murder of 17-year-old Cameron Wess Williamson tentatively identified two "persons of interest." The investigation led detectives to Taylor County, where the suspects were located, contacted and arrested. Their names have not been released.

Detectives are following additional leads.

The Nelson County Coroner said Williamson died of a single gunshot wound. Autopsy results are pending.

>> MUGSHOTS: May 2017 Roundup

Police were called to the FiveStar Food Mart at 122 East Stephen Foster Avenue about 12:35 a.m. Monday on a report of a shooting. They found Williamson along with the two witnesses - a man and woman - inside a car. Williamson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said they determined the crime began outside a business two blocks from the convenience store when two people opened the car door and shot Williamson in the chest. He and the two witnesses fled to the FiveStar Food Mart.

ALSO ON WAVE3.COM

+ Unsolved Nelson Co. cases not forgotten

+ Victims of triple fatal crash identified

+ Man killed in Bullitt Co. motorcycle crash

Investigators were uncertain of the name of the business where the shooting happened.

Bardstown police plan to release additional information about the case by 4 p.m.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.