4 arrested in shooting death of Bardstown teen

The incident was reported about 12:35 a.m. Monday. (Source: Kayla Vanover/WAVE 3 News)

BARDSTOWN, KY (WAVE) - The family of a Bardstown teen who was shot and killed believe he was set up.

Police quickly made several arrests in the early morning homicide.

The victim was identified as Cameron Wess Williamson, 17.

Around 12:30 Monday morning, a man and a woman picked up Williamson, according to Bardstown police. They drove to the back parking lot of a strip mall that is close to Williamson's home. Things then took a horrible turn.

"Two separate individuals opened the door on the car and fired one shot into the car and ran from the area," Bardstown Police Chief Steve Uram said.

The people in the car with Cameron drove to a nearby FiveStar service station on Stephen Foster Avenue, where an employee called 911. Williamson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives geared their investigation on the people who were with Williamson, which led to the two other suspects.

"Those interviews led to information that took the investigators early this morning down to Taylor County to the Campbellsville, Lebanon area," Uram said.

The Taylor County suspects were arrested along with the man and the woman who were in the car with Williamson.

Williamson's mother said she doesn't know why anyone would kill her son. She said she was grateful to spend Mother's Day with him.

Williamson was a junior at Bardstown High School. Grief counselors were on hand at the school on Monday. Williamson loved basketball, karate, and he was an older brother.

"Me and him been through a lot together," Williamson's younger brother Anthony Bartley said. "No matter where he went, I went. He's always there for me."

Williamson's aunt said her family is in shock and are now trying to plan his funeral.

"He was a good kid, full of life, always smiling," Williamson's aunt Amanda Bartley said. "He was a kid and someone took it in their own hands and took him away from us."

The suspects' names have not yet been released. Police have not released details about the motive for the killing.

