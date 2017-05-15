Report: Man dies of gunshot wound at Bardstown convenience store

The incident was reported about 12:35 a.m. Monday. (Source: Raycom News Network)

BARDSTOWN, KY (WAVE) - A shooting victim found early Monday morning at a Bardstown convenience store later died of his injuries.

According to the Nelson County Gazette, the victim suffered a gunshot wound to the chest.

>> MUGSHOTS: May 2017 Roundup

Nelson County EMS and Bardstown police and fire units were dispatched to Five Star Food Mart at 122 East Stephen Foster Avenue about 12:35 a.m., the report states. First responders requested the Nelson County Coroner come to the location about 10 minutes later.

The victim's identity and the circumstances surrounding the shooting have not yet been made known.

ALSO ON WAVE3.COM

+ Unsolved Nelson Co. cases not forgotten

+ Victims of triple fatal crash identified

+ Man killed in Bullitt Co. motorcycle crash

The Bardstown Police Department is expected to release more information shortly.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.